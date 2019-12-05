|
|
AMT, Petty Officer Second Class Sean Michael Carroll, 24, of Davie, Florida, passed away Saturday, November 30th in Florida. Sean was born in Pottsville, PA. on April 28, 1995, a son of Malinda Mae (Aston) Carroll and John Thomas Carroll, Jr. He is survived by his wife Alasha Carroll (Lightcap).
He graduated from Blue Mountain High School in 2013, where he became a member of the 1000-Point Club for the high school swim team.
He served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 5 1/2 years as an Aviation Maintenance Technician achieving the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. He formerly worked at the Blue Mountain Recreation Commission as a lifeguard and at Schaeffer's Harley Davidson as a detailer.
He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout with Troop 651 where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member of Deer Lake H.O.G. from 2006-2014 serving as safety officer in 2012.
He is also survived by grandparents John Thomas Sr. and Jane Carroll, Frederick Charles Aston and his late wife Yvonne. He had two pet cats Simon and Garfunkel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, December 14 at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 116 South Liberty Street, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. A memorial gathering will be from 12 until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, 1005 N. Glebe Road, Suite 220, Arlington, VA 22201 or through their website at www.cgmahq.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 5, 2019