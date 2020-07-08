1/1
Selma Swartz
February 8, 1914 - July 4, 2020

Selma, a longtime resident of Ashton Gardens in Parkland, Florida, passed away at 106, alongside her loving caregivers Paula, Jennifer and Merle.

Devoted wife to her husband of over 50 years Joseph Swartz, and lifelong friend of Molly and Irving Kravatz, whose son Melvin she has been a mother-figure to since their passing.

Born in New York in 1914, Selma has lived through a century of historic changes, and was a true renaissance woman. She was well educated, a lifelong learner who worked her way up the corporate ladder, spoke French fluently and even embraced the technology of today (she could Facetime with the best of them!).

Her greatest passion and talent in life was for painting. She loved sharing her art with friends and family, many of whom display those talents in their home.

Selma leaves behind generations of loving family and friends, all who call her Aunt Selma.

In her memory, please make any donations to the NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale Florida.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 8, 2020.
