|
|
Seymour B. ("Sy") Ginsburg passed away on November 14, 2019 at the age of 85 in his Boca Raton home. His wife of 21 years, Dorothy Usiskin, was at his side. He was predeceased by his first wife, Carol Ginsburg, in 1971.
In addition to Dorothy, Sy is survived by his children Tami Ginsburg and Rich Bregman, Jim and Linda Ginsburg, and Karyn Ginsburg and Ken Moraff; his grandchildren Jason and Cari Budish, Jordan Bregman, Benjamin, Jonathan, and Samantha Ginsburg, and Carol, Daniel, and Laura Moraff; his great-granddaughter Lia Budish; and his step-children Charlie Mills, Donald Mills, and Peggy and John Baker.
Sy was born in Chicago in 1934. He was a founder of the predecessor business and the first president of Toys "R" Us. He was also a co-founder of Glass, Ginsburg Ldt, a foreign exchange trading firm in Chicago. In 1978, he embarked on an in-depth study of Eastern philosophy in his quest to understand the meaning of life and death. He authored several papers and four books related to his spiritual search. Sy served as President of Theosophical Society of South Florida and was a co-founder of the Annual "All and Everything" International Humanities Conference and the Gurdjieff Institute of South Florida.An independent thinker, Sy will be remembered for his inquiring mind, his generosity, his honesty, and his unwavering commitment to living his life on his own terms. May his memory be a blessing.
Further information contact KRONISH FUNERAL SERVICES 561-717-2874
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019