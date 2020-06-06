Seymour Morris Rosenthal
Seymour Morris Rosenthal, of Hollywood FL, passed away, May 28, 2020. He was the husband of the late Dorine (Goldman) Rosenthal. He was born in South Boston on May 29, 1927, to the late Benjamin and Nettie (Weinstein) Rosenthal. He served in the Navy during World War II and then worked in the screen-printing industry for over 30 years. Later he formed the Cy Ross Band with his brother Julian and friends. Finally, he opened his own restaurant and later became a Marriott Chef. As a devoted family man, he was Little League Baseball President, Scout Master, PTA President, and Editorof his Community Newsletter. He is survived by his sisters Edith Rothman of Milton, MA and Ruth Bloom of Millis, MA and predeceased by his brother Julian Rosenthal. He leaves behind his sons Leonard, David, and Barry, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 6, 2020.
