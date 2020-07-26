Seymour Shareff, age 99, of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully in his apartment on July 23, 2020, surrounded by the angels who were caring for him. Seymour still lived independently, with some assistance, into his 99th year. He is survived by his son Howard (Barbara), and grandchildren Brian and Rebecca. Seymour was predeceased by his first wife, Fay, and their son, Ira. He and Fay were married for 52 years and lived primarily in Flushing, NY. Seymour was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Harry and Mollie. He is predeceased by his brother Ben, and sisters, Phyllis and Muriel. The family moved around a lot, living in NY and NJ for many years. When in high school, Seymour showed great capacity in math. He was very organized and would have done well academically in college. Seymour enlisted in the Army during World War II. His skillset as a kitchen manager, learned from his mother, was recognized by the armed services. This allowed him to remain stateside (and survive) when other members of his unit were sent to the Battle of the Bulge. After returning to NYC, Seymour and Fay started a family. He began working as a salesman in the garment district, eventually becoming a manager in several small companies in NYC. He had dreamed of retiring at 40, taking 15 years off to be a beach bum, and then returning to work after that. That did not occur. Seymour was able to succeed in middle management for the latter half of his 40-year working career. After Fay's death, Seymour moved to Florida in 1993. He was welcomed and appreciated as a smart, organized, and helpful person. His first partner, Helen Greenberg, was a friend from Flushing, who provided a familiar and supportive foundation for his adjustment away from NY. They spent 10 years together. After her passing, he became involved with Evie Grachow, a creative and lively woman who helped expand his life experiences. Their marriage was short-lived. Seymour moved to Delray Beach, where he joined the Jewish Community Center, and became a regular attendee in classes, discussions, events and dances. He met his most recent partner, Naomi Namaha, through the JCC and they enjoyed a very close and loving relationship. Seymour was very orderly, thoughtful, and loving toward his family. His skill with puzzles was renowned, and he boasted of his approach to jigsaw puzzles, as he worked from the inside out. His prowess with Sudoku was another source of pride. We will miss his heart, laughter, challenging questions and encouragement. The family is grateful to Davida Barr and other assistance offered to him through the JFS of Delray Beach, First Light Services, and Trustbridge of Boca Raton, FL. The burial took place in Long Island, NY, on Sunday July 27, with a memorial service to be held at a later time. Donations may be sent to the Jewish Family Services, and Trustbridge of Boca Raton, Florida.



