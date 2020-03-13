Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
718 South Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316-1219
954-527-1550
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
4595 Bayview Drive
Fort Lauderdale, FL
View Map

Sharon Gayle Bouffard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Gayle Bouffard Obituary
On Saturday, March 7, 2020, the world lost a bright light and heaven gained an angel, as Sharon Gayle Bouffard passed from this earth. She was a loving mother to four children, Linda Gayle Berger, Michael Frank Bouffard, Patrick James Bouffard and Peter Wayne Bouffard and three grandchildren, Connor David Berger, Hannah Gayle Berger and Maylin Rose Bouffard.

Gayle is survived by her children, grandchildren, brother, Richard Thigpen, his wife, Carmen Thigpen, and her sister, Jeanne Brown and husband Billy Brown. Gayle was preceded in death by Donald Bouffard, her devoted and caring husband.

Gayle was a Florida native. Born in Miami on July 30, 1941, she lived most of her life in South Florida. She attended Miami Edison High School and after raising her children, had a successful career as a legal secretary. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on 4595 Bayview Drive in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday March 27th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Fred Hunter Funeral Home in Fort Lauderdale.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -