On Saturday, March 7, 2020, the world lost a bright light and heaven gained an angel, as Sharon Gayle Bouffard passed from this earth. She was a loving mother to four children, Linda Gayle Berger, Michael Frank Bouffard, Patrick James Bouffard and Peter Wayne Bouffard and three grandchildren, Connor David Berger, Hannah Gayle Berger and Maylin Rose Bouffard.
Gayle is survived by her children, grandchildren, brother, Richard Thigpen, his wife, Carmen Thigpen, and her sister, Jeanne Brown and husband Billy Brown. Gayle was preceded in death by Donald Bouffard, her devoted and caring husband.
Gayle was a Florida native. Born in Miami on July 30, 1941, she lived most of her life in South Florida. She attended Miami Edison High School and after raising her children, had a successful career as a legal secretary. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on 4595 Bayview Drive in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday March 27th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Fred Hunter Funeral Home in Fort Lauderdale.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2020