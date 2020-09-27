1/1
Sharon Lynne Duke
1941 - 2020
On September 17, 2020, Sharon Lynne Duke, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 78. Born December 3, 1941, in Allopatta Miami to Eddie Mappin & Belle Mae Deline. Her life included several years at the phone co, as a realtor in NC before becoming a big part of S&D Motors and traveling the world. On October 30, 1959 she married Daniel A. Duke, Sr., and raised two sons, Daniel, Jr., and Dwayne. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, Disney at Christmas time and the fall leaves at her home in NC. She was known for her quick wit and wisdom and was always interested in what her kids and grandkids were into and will be missed by all. Sharon is survived by her husband; sons, Daniel, Jr/ (Mindy) and Dwayne (Karin); grandchildren Daniel III (Jenny), Jennie (Matt), Katie (Eric), Travis, and Cole; great grandchildren Daniel IV, Johnny, Nikki and Matt. Celebration of life to be announced.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
