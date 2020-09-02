Sharon Rightler

Sharon Ann Rightler passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 77. Sharon was married to Ronald Rightler for fifty-two years before his passing in 2014.



Sharon is survived by her daughter, Dawn Loaiza and husband Ralph, and their two sons, Tyler and Hunter. Son, Brad Rightler and wife Kristin, and their daughter Elizabeth. Daughter, Cheri Monath and her daughters Lyndsey and Ella, and her son, Noah. Also surviving are her sister, Kathleen Barker and husband George.



