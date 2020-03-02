|
Shawn J. Casey
May 4th , 1986 – March 2nd, 2019
One year ago you were suddenly taken from us. You made such an impact on so many people in the 32 years you lived. You were handsome, smart, LOVING, and funny. You lived each day to the fullest. My first and last thought of the day is of you. My heart is still breaks in a million pieces. I wish for one more phone call. One more big hug. I wait for the day that I see you again. I promise you the biggest hugs. I will never let you go. You will never be forgotten. We carry you in our hearts and memories. Peace out to my special angel. Love you forever.
From Your; Dad Joe, Mom, Veronica, Michael, Jack, and Family
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2020