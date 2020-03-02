Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn J. Casey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn J. Casey In Memoriam
Shawn J. Casey

May 4th , 1986 – March 2nd, 2019

One year ago you were suddenly taken from us. You made such an impact on so many people in the 32 years you lived. You were handsome, smart, LOVING, and funny. You lived each day to the fullest. My first and last thought of the day is of you. My heart is still breaks in a million pieces. I wish for one more phone call. One more big hug. I wait for the day that I see you again. I promise you the biggest hugs. I will never let you go. You will never be forgotten. We carry you in our hearts and memories. Peace out to my special angel. Love you forever.

From Your; Dad Joe, Mom, Veronica, Michael, Jack, and Family
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -