|
|
Shawn Michael Cameron, age 51 of Portland, TN, passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2019. Shawn was born on December 6, 1967 to his parents, Ken and Barbara Cameron in Miami, FL. Born in Miami and raised in Coral Springs, Shawn was an extremely ambitious and generous person. He loved music and collecting guitars; landscaping and the outdoors; and all types of cars, specifically anything German made. His main goal in life was to ensure that his family was always well taken care of; he loved his family more than anything in the world. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. Shawn is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Cameron; daughter, Sofia S. Cameron; parents, Ken and Barbara Cameron; brothers, Scott Cameron (Paola) and Cliff Cameron (Susan); nephews, Tyler and Connor Cameron; aunt, Sandra Maler; and mother-in-law, Santa Polomny. A Life Celebration Gathering honoring Shawn will be held on Friday, December 27th from 6-9 P.M. at the Fox and Hounds Pub, 4812 N. Dixie Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334. Arrangements Entrusted To: Crestview Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 1623 Highway 109 North, Gallatin, TN; Phone: (615)452-1943 Obituary Line: (615)452-7589 www.crestviewfh.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019