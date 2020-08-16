1/
Sheila Cooper Amster
Sheila Amster, 87, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020. She was a wonderful mother and friend to all who knew her. She is survived by children David (Alyss), Scott, Felicia (David) as well as her grandchildren Adam, Amanda, Alexandra and Farrah. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Fred and brothers Norman and Stanley.

Sheila worked for the Keyes Company for 30 years where she retired as a Vice President.

A family service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association or Amy's Place www.amysplace.net/donations.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
My condolences to the family. My in laws were Sarah(amster) and Izzy Leibowitz
Diris
Family
August 15, 2020
Sorry to hear of your passing. I wish Scott, David, and Felicia my sincere condolences on the passing of your Mom. If you can call me I'm at 813 671 2432.
Steven Amster
Family
