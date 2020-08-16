Sheila Amster, 87, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020. She was a wonderful mother and friend to all who knew her. She is survived by children David (Alyss), Scott, Felicia (David) as well as her grandchildren Adam, Amanda, Alexandra and Farrah. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Fred and brothers Norman and Stanley.
Sheila worked for the Keyes Company for 30 years where she retired as a Vice President.
A family service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
or Amy's Place www.amysplace.net/donations
.