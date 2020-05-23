Sheila Meyerson
Sheila Harriet Meyerson (nee Mintzer) was born in Brooklyn in 1935 and passed away on May 21 after a long battle with cancer. She was the only child of her parents, Rachel (Lieder) and Marcus.

Sheila moved to Florida in 1954 after marrying Larry Mizrach. Their three children survive her, Glenn of Richmond, VA, Bruce (and wife Karen Rose), of Westfield, NJ and Steven, of Miami, FL. She will also be sadly missed by her "daughter" Beth Weinstein (Efronson).

Sheila's nieces, Rhonda and Marian Parker, of Sharon, MA and Hadley, MA also survive her.

Meyerson was a home maker and active in charity work, especially with the Suburban League and Variety Children's Hospital.

In 1979, she married Sidney Meyerson. They ran a medical clinic, the South Beach Diagnostic Center, for more than ten years until Sid's death in 1993.

Sheila relocated, first to Aventura and then to Hallandale Beach. She had a wonderful group of friends who played cards, read books, and went to the casino. She cheered for the Dolphins, the Heat and the University of Miami, often in salty language.

Sheila fought her illness for more than four years, and she brought that same spirit to all the aspects of her life. Her four grandchildren, Daniel, Jonathan, Helen and Benjamin join a long list of family and friends in mourning our special Sheila.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
Sheila was a best friend to my cousin Beverly Rosen and a friend of mine. She fought so hard the last years and I will miss her. Condolences to her family.
Carol Moss
Carol
Friend
May 22, 2020
Sheila was a loving and caring person, very nice to my Children Danielle, Jared and Brandon Sids Great Grandchildren. May God be with you Sheila.
Bruce Merlin
Grandchild
May 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about this. As little kids, spent so much time with Glenn and Bruce in Twin Lakes. Wonderful memories! Eric Bender
ERIC BENDER
Friend
