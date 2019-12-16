|
Golding, Sheldon. Born October 07, 1929, died December 12, 2019. Preceded in death in 2007 by his beloved wife of 55 years, Ruth Hildur Sofia Hansen Golding. Mr. Golding is survived by his five children: Ross (Audrey) and granddaughter Olivia; Scott (Marta) and daughters Amanda Diaz, Nina Golding Diaz and son Ruben Golding Diaz; Sandy (Raelynn) Golding; Philip and family: daughters Ashleigh and Alyssa. Mr. Golding received degrees from the University of Alabama and the Chicago-Kent School of Law. Mr. Golding enjoyed friendships that lasted over six decades and always enjoyed playing cards, going on ocean cruises with his beloved Ruth, and having family around him. Mr. Golding practiced many careers in his life, including Pharmacist, Car Salesman, Bail Bondsman, and Distinguished Attorney at Law. Mr. Golding was licensed to practice law in many states, including Illinois, Florida, New Jersey, and Nevada. Mr. Golding was well known in the South Florida legal community, and twice ran for Broward County Circuit court judge. Mr. Golding is also survived by many members of is extended family in Birmingham, AL Chicago, IL and elsewhere.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 16, 2019