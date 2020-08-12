Shelly Kadish, 93, passed away Saturday, August 8. Shelly was born on August 2, 1927, in the Bronx, NY. Born to Karl & Ruth Kadish, he was raised in the Bronx until entering the Navy in 1943. Upon completion of his service, he joined his family who had relocated to Paterson, NJ, where he met his future wife, Enid. He attended Ryder University where he graduated with a BA in Business Administration. He went to work for GE Credit and advanced rapidly to become a credit manager. He participated in the growth of GE Credit's consumer finance business from financing sales of GE appliances to the giant credit card business of GE Capital. Shelly negotiated the acquisitions and sales of GE Capital's credit card portfolios. Eventually, he became Executive Vice President of Monogram Bank, a part of GE Capital, and he retired to Florida after 40 years with the company. He always found time for his two passions, singing and tennis. Performing at all family and company parties, he also joined singing groups during his retirement, performing at retirement homes and assisted living facilities. He was co-chairman of his community's entertainment committee, using his negotiating skills to obtain talent to perform at his clubhouse.
Shelly is survived by his wife of 69 years, Enid; his son Michael (Sadae), daughter Janine (Brian) Billheimer, 5 grandchildren (Julia, Karl, Shayna, Nicole, Harrison), and 2 great grandchildren (Declan, Kieran). He is predeceased by his parents and sister Rhoda (Kadish) Tribucher. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to The Paps Corps Champions for Cancer Research, http://www.thepapcorps.org/
.