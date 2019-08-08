Home

Sheldon "Shelly" Lieberman

Sheldon "Shelly" Lieberman Obituary
Sheldon Lieberman, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday August 2nd at TrustBridge Hospice in Boca Raton, Florida. Shelly was born on July 11, 1934 in Bronx, NY to Jack and Estelle Lieberman. He married Carol Hirsch on March 19, 1955. He took tremendous pride in his family and his accomplishments. He is survived by his wife Carol, children Steven, Ronald (Heidi) Stacey (Boyfriend Rick), grandchildren Zachary, Adam, Noah and Connor, Brother-in-law Harold Hirsch, Sister-in-law Sheila Lieberman, niece's as well as so many deep and meaningful longtime friendships.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
