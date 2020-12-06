1/1
Sheldon Nassberg F.A.S.E. M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte, NC – Sheldon Nassberg, 79, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 with his wife, Kathi, by his side and under the devoted care of Hospice House of Southminster in Charlotte, NC. He was born August 24, 1941 in New York City, New York, the son of the late Henry L. Nassberg and Sophie Sobel Nassberg.

Following graduation from Taft High School in NYC, Sheldon furthered his career at the University of Rhode Island and then George Washington University School of Medicine, where he earned his MD degree specializing in endocrinology.

He served as Major Sheldon Nassberg in the U.S. Army before he opened his private practice in Fort Lauderdale, FL, which was affiliated with North Ridge General Hospital, Diabetes Treatment Centers of America and Holy Cross Hospital of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Sheldon was an esteemed doctor for 45 years. He was a fellow of the ACE. He was known for his eclectic passion of oysters, guns, cars, dogs, Kathi, Belgian beer, clams and linguini.

Dr. Nassberg is survived by his wife, Kathleen, Murphy Nassberg; children, Jacob Nassberg, Sarah Weiss (Michael), Jacqueline DiCiacco, Lauren Machowski (Michael); grandchildren, Noah, Joshua, Stellan, Cecelia, Giuliana, and Gabriella; sister, Myrna Small (Walter) of New Yrok City; and nephews, Todd and Jamie Schlesinger.

Due to Covid restrictions, the family will celebrate Sheldon's life privately.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harry & Bryant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved