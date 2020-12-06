Charlotte, NC – Sheldon Nassberg, 79, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 with his wife, Kathi, by his side and under the devoted care of Hospice House of Southminster in Charlotte, NC. He was born August 24, 1941 in New York City, New York, the son of the late Henry L. Nassberg and Sophie Sobel Nassberg.
Following graduation from Taft High School in NYC, Sheldon furthered his career at the University of Rhode Island and then George Washington University School of Medicine, where he earned his MD degree specializing in endocrinology.
He served as Major Sheldon Nassberg in the U.S. Army before he opened his private practice in Fort Lauderdale, FL, which was affiliated with North Ridge General Hospital, Diabetes Treatment Centers of America and Holy Cross Hospital of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Sheldon was an esteemed doctor for 45 years. He was a fellow of the ACE. He was known for his eclectic passion of oysters, guns, cars, dogs, Kathi, Belgian beer, clams and linguini.
Dr. Nassberg is survived by his wife, Kathleen, Murphy Nassberg; children, Jacob Nassberg, Sarah Weiss (Michael), Jacqueline DiCiacco, Lauren Machowski (Michael); grandchildren, Noah, Joshua, Stellan, Cecelia, Giuliana, and Gabriella; sister, Myrna Small (Walter) of New Yrok City; and nephews, Todd and Jamie Schlesinger.
Due to Covid restrictions, the family will celebrate Sheldon's life privately.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
.