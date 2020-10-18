1/1
Sheppard Lawrence Masarek
1932 - 2020
Sheppard Lawrence Masarek of Boca Raton died peacefully at home on October 9, 2020. Longtime resident of Boca Grove, Shep was born in the Bronx on October 27, 1932, later moving with his family to Miami. He received a B.S. in Chemistry from UMiami then went to Emory Dental School. He was dismissed as a result of systematic discrimination against Jewish students for which he and others would receive a formal apology in 2012 from Emory. Shep became a pharma rep for Syntex Labs and later founded Universal Print and Mail. Of his accomplishments he was most proud of his sons, Joe (Pat), Mike (Betsy), Alan (Patti), and Jeffrey (Lee). He was loved by stepdaughters Jill and Lori from his marriage to Rhoda, the love of his life. He leaves 8 grandchildren- Adam (Eva), Jason (Michelle), Alex (Val), Jordan Keller (Eric), Jared, Morgan, Hope, Teddy-and 4 great grandchildren-Ari, Reuben, Elliot, Madison, Mila and sister-in-law Susan Duva. He was predeceased by his sister Delores Hirschberger and parents Jesse and Anne (Klepper). A memorial service will be held in November. Donations in his memory can be made to StJude.org or KolTikvah.net.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
