Sherie Hammernan born September 26, 1949 and died on August 25, 2020 in her home in Boynton Beach Florida. She left behind family and friends. We will miss her very much. Her passion was travelling with Larry Malman, eating out and exercising like a maniac. Larry's grandchildren call Bubbie. She loved them very much. She is predeceased by her mother, father, and brother. She was a great partner and loved by many. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Sherie's to the American Cancer Society