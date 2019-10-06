Home

Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 565-5591
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Sherman A. Rosser Jr.


1954 - 2019
Sherman A. Rosser Jr. Obituary
Sherman A. Rosser, Jr., age 65 of Davie, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the comfort of his home.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider donations in Sherman's memory to his favorite charity's, the Aids Community Resources of Fort Lauderdale, ACLU, United Negro College Fund, NAACP or a .

Visitation will be held on Monday, from 4:00 – 7:00 and Tuesday, from 9:00 – 11:00 at the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Sherman's funeral service will commence on Tuesday morning at 11:00 immediately upon the conclusion of visitation.

To view a complete obituary or to share your favorite memory of Sherman, please visit: www.kraeerfairchild.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
