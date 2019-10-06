|
Sherman A. Rosser, Jr., age 65 of Davie, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the comfort of his home.
In lieu of flowers kindly consider donations in Sherman's memory to his favorite charity's, the Aids Community Resources of Fort Lauderdale, ACLU, United Negro College Fund, NAACP or a .
Visitation will be held on Monday, from 4:00 – 7:00 and Tuesday, from 9:00 – 11:00 at the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Sherman's funeral service will commence on Tuesday morning at 11:00 immediately upon the conclusion of visitation.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019