Sherwin C. Levy was born December 25, 1925 in Brooklyn N.Y., the son of Sidney and Lillian Levy. Known since boyhood as Skip, he enlisted in the Navy in 1944 and served at D Day. On return to civilian life, he joined the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE, Local 1) and began his career at NBC, later moving to WNEW TV (Channel 5) where he worked on many shows, including Sandy Becker, David Susskind, Wonderama, and Soupy Sales. Later he also served for many years as the house electrician at the Biltmore Theater and concluded his career at the Palace Theater. He was an avid stamp collector, model train builder and ham radio operator.
He was a devoted husband for 61 years to Phyllis Levy, who preceded him in death. He was a loving father to Susan Seligman of Plantation, Fl. and Bradford, VT and Bruce Levy of Dallas, TX., a caring father- in- Law to Brian Seligman and Beth Newman, a wonderful and generous grandfather to Adam Seligman and his wife Alyson, to Michael Seligman and his wife Shauna, and to Lindsay Shefter and her husband Matt. He was thrilled to become a great grandfather and took great joy in Sarah and Evan Seligman, Jeremy Seligman and Caleb Shefter. Most recently, he has been a loving and devoted companion to Karen Kirschner of Boca Raton.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 31, 2019