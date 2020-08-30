It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Sheryl Merle Hersh Garrin Horrevoets, age 75 of Port St. Lucie, FL, who passed away August 1st, 2020 from a too long battle with lung cancer.



She was the beloved wife to Joseph Horrevoets, mother to Joshua (Renee) and David (Michele) Garrin, sister to Ellen (Marv Gentile), Mitchell (Donna) and Amy, who passed away in 1977, grandmother to Melissa, Mason and Amy and aunt to Jaimie, Adam, Taylor and Max as well as her many longtime friends. Sheryl was also step-mother to Cristin (Eric), Amanda, and Joey, who was lost at sea, and step-grandmother to their children, Sammy Jo, Sandi, Bekah and Chelsea.



Born in Brooklyn, NY to Sylvia Babich and Charles Hersh, she married Gabriel (Guy) Garrin (Guerriero), and moved to Pine Island, NY to raise her two sons. She worked for the Pine Island Public Library when her boys were young, and then started her many years at the Orange County Correctional facility, in the parole division. After their divorce, Sheryl met and married Joe and moved to Port St. Lucie, FL where they enjoyed their retirement playing in the casinos, cruising to many places and enjoying time with friends.



