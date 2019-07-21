|
Shirley Ann (Kendall) Elliott, 79 of Northern Cambria formerly South Florida passed away early Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019.
She was born October 23, 1939 in Fall River, MA, a daughter of the late Russell Arnold and Gladys Mae (Ward) Negus.
Surviving are five daughters, Susan Giesler, Donna Peters, Linda Paterno, Brenda Hansel, and Caren McClelland; three stepsons, Michael, Timothy, and Thomas Elliott; fourteen grandchildren, Steven, Elizabeth, and Tiffany Giesler, Craig Jr., and Michael Peters, Matthew Kendall, Amelia, Robert, Ann Marie, and Joseph Paterno, Dustin and Chelsea Hansel, Chase and Peyton Grace McClelland; twelve great grandchildren, Jeremy, Jessica, Justin, Jamie, Jayden, Daniel, Kialee, Brian, Leah, Emma, Blake and Brody; a niece, Debra Dickson; two nephews, David Heaton and Adam Darnaby.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie Dickson and Beverly Darnaby.
Shirley was a bookkeeper for 20 years at Brooks American Sprinkler Company.
She was a member of Davie United Methodist Church in Davie, FL and was a long time member of Sweet Adelines, Nova Singers, and Church Choirs. Shirley enjoyed singing, baking banana bread, crossword puzzles, riding roller coasters and loved socializing.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday August 3, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Davie United Methodist Church, 6500 SW 47th St., Davie, FL 33314, with Rev. Scott Didriksen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 7312 or , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400
McLean, VA 22102. Arrangements are made by Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 21, 2019