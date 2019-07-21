Home

Shirley Ann Elliott


1939 - 2019
Shirley Ann Elliott Obituary
Shirley Ann (Kendall) Elliott, 79 of Northern Cambria formerly South Florida passed away early Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019.

She was born October 23, 1939 in Fall River, MA, a daughter of the late Russell Arnold and Gladys Mae (Ward) Negus.

Surviving are five daughters, Susan Giesler, Donna Peters, Linda Paterno, Brenda Hansel, and Caren McClelland; three stepsons, Michael, Timothy, and Thomas Elliott; fourteen grandchildren, Steven, Elizabeth, and Tiffany Giesler, Craig Jr., and Michael Peters, Matthew Kendall, Amelia, Robert, Ann Marie, and Joseph Paterno, Dustin and Chelsea Hansel, Chase and Peyton Grace McClelland; twelve great grandchildren, Jeremy, Jessica, Justin, Jamie, Jayden, Daniel, Kialee, Brian, Leah, Emma, Blake and Brody; a niece, Debra Dickson; two nephews, David Heaton and Adam Darnaby.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie Dickson and Beverly Darnaby.

Shirley was a bookkeeper for 20 years at Brooks American Sprinkler Company.

She was a member of Davie United Methodist Church in Davie, FL and was a long time member of Sweet Adelines, Nova Singers, and Church Choirs. Shirley enjoyed singing, baking banana bread, crossword puzzles, riding roller coasters and loved socializing.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday August 3, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Davie United Methodist Church, 6500 SW 47th St., Davie, FL 33314, with Rev. Scott Didriksen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 7312 or , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400

McLean, VA 22102. Arrangements are made by Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 21, 2019
