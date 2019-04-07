Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Rubin Memorial Chapel
15200 Jog Road
Delray Beach, FL 33484
561-496-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Brown Obituary
The beautiful, vivacious and loving Shirley Brown (née Resnick) - born in Brooklyn, New York, on Jan. 18, 1928, and a Palm Beach County resident since the mid-1990s - peacefully and graciously passed away April 5, 2019, at age 91 years young, surrounded by family members and friends. She was the devoted wife of the late Herbert Melvin Brown; selfless mother of the late Stephen Lawrence Brown, as well as Gary Michael Brown of Lake Mary, and Richard Keith Brown of Waco, Texas; and supportive aunt of Wendy Duncan of West Palm Beach. Shirley Brown, successful in business and profitable in life's experiences, was liberally opinionated but remained kind, generous and faithful to all who were privileged to know and love her. She will be deeply missed and always remembered. Thanks to the staff at Stratford Court Skilled Nursing and VITAS Healthcare for their patience and care. Especially cherished is the keen oversight, wisdom and friendship of caregiver Karmen Francula. Funeral arrangements are handled by Joseph Rubin Memorial Chapel. Shirley Brown will rest alongside her husband at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now