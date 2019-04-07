The beautiful, vivacious and loving Shirley Brown (née Resnick) - born in Brooklyn, New York, on Jan. 18, 1928, and a Palm Beach County resident since the mid-1990s - peacefully and graciously passed away April 5, 2019, at age 91 years young, surrounded by family members and friends. She was the devoted wife of the late Herbert Melvin Brown; selfless mother of the late Stephen Lawrence Brown, as well as Gary Michael Brown of Lake Mary, and Richard Keith Brown of Waco, Texas; and supportive aunt of Wendy Duncan of West Palm Beach. Shirley Brown, successful in business and profitable in life's experiences, was liberally opinionated but remained kind, generous and faithful to all who were privileged to know and love her. She will be deeply missed and always remembered. Thanks to the staff at Stratford Court Skilled Nursing and VITAS Healthcare for their patience and care. Especially cherished is the keen oversight, wisdom and friendship of caregiver Karmen Francula. Funeral arrangements are handled by Joseph Rubin Memorial Chapel. Shirley Brown will rest alongside her husband at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary