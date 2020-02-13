|
1928 - 2020
Shirley Winkler of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away peacefully January 29, 2020. Born to Rebecca and Henry Brown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Shirley and her adoring late husband, Marty, retired to Boca Raton and Lake Worth. Loved by everyone she met, whether playing golf, bridge, volunteering with Federation, or dining at restaurants with friends, Shirley had a wonderful life. She was a loving, devoted mother to Ellen Miller (Bob Kelly) of Potomac, Maryland, and Terry (Bruce) Merwin of Houston, Texas. She adored her grandchildren - Ryan (Rebecca), Danny (Doran), and Cory (Sara) Miller, Josh (Stacey) Merwin, Lindsey (Kyle) McKnight, Ian (Christina) Merwin, and step granddaughter Charlotte (Jim) Furcinito. She was blessed with 9 great grandchildren and will be especially missed by Sofie, Noah, Levi, Gavin, Maren, Jack, Samantha, Jamison, and Finley, who all cherish memories of her birthday celebrations at Singer Island. Funeral services will be held 10 am Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 11115 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, Florida 33437. She will be buried with her beloved Marty at South Florida National Veterans Cemetery in a private ceremony. Contributions in Shirley's memory can be made to the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County or JNF Water Solutions in Israel.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020