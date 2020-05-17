Shirley C. Miller
Shirley was born in 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to immigrants from Belgium. She died peacefully on May 13th, 2020. Shirley and her husband Albert moved to Ft. Lauderdale in 1961; she was a retired bookkeeper from Broward County School Board. Her compassion for others, kindness, and generosity extended beyond her immediate family. She was loved by many and did not meet a stranger. As one friend wrote, "She's up there dancing with the angels".

Shirley is survived by children Patricia Smith, Barbara Delano and Betty Grabhorn (Don). Grandchildren include Mike Grabhorn (Danielle), Mark Grabhorn, Briana Auld (Rick), Kristin Jones (Andy) and Kelly Voelkel (Greg).

Great grandchildren include Hannah Grabhorn, Megan Grabhorn, Maximus Grabhorn, Aniston Grabhorn, Marley Grabhorn, Maddox Grabhorn, Emma Auld, Sophia Auld, Ellanora Auld, Jack Jones, Chase Voelkel and Livi Voelkel.

Shirley is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She lived a full and meaningful life!

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
