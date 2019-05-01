Shirley Jean Watson, 88, of Hollywood, Florida passed away on April 29th, 2019.The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church. Reverend Kevin Johnson of Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and burial at 2:30 at Hunter's Hollywood Memorial Gardens West. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fred Hunter's.Shirley was born in Hazard, Kentucky on September 23, 1930. She attended high school in Hazard and then went to work at the local electric company. There she met the love of her life, Charles Wilton Watson and they married on February 1st, 1950; they were married for 35 years until the time of Charles' passing in 1985. Shirley was a loving mother and homemaker who devoted her life to her family, children and grandchildren. She was a woman of faith and a lifelong member of Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church in Hollywood, Florida. Shirley enjoyed shelling at the beach, arts and crafts, and traveling with her family and friends. She gave willingly and unselfishly of her time to her family, church, and community. Shirley is survived by her son Scott William Watson, grand children Kimberly Ann Watson, Charlie Scott Watson, Cora Elizabete Watson and friends.She is preceded in death by loving husband Charles Wilton Watson, son Charles Wilton Watson, Jr, and mother Maude Fuller.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The and/or Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church. The family of Shirley Watson wish to express their gratitude to the caregivers that took care of Shirley the last several years until her passing. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary