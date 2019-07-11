On Sunday July 7, 2019 while under the care of Trustbridge Hospice, Shirley Ketchen Hodges of Boca Raton and formerly of Pompano Beach, Florida passed way with her family by her side, she was 86. Born in South Bend, Indiana she is the beloved wife of the late, Joseph F. Hodges, Jr. and loving mother of Andrew Hodges (Terri) and Susan Gabrione (Mark) and sister of James Ketchen (Jeanne). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Andrew Hodges, Jr., James Gabrione, Matthew Gabrione, Trista Hodges and Trace Hodges and her nephew, Michael Ketchen. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:30 p.m. at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 4650 N. Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064. Private burial services are planned. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Mrs. Hodges to the Boca Care Center of Trustbridge Hospice Foundation care of the Boca Care Center or at: https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/ Online condolences may be made at: www.HorizonFuneralCremation.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 11, 2019