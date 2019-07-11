Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
4650 N. Federal Highway
Lighthouse Point, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
4650 N. Federal Highway
Lighthouse Point, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ketchen Hodges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ketchen Hodges Obituary
On Sunday July 7, 2019 while under the care of Trustbridge Hospice, Shirley Ketchen Hodges of Boca Raton and formerly of Pompano Beach, Florida passed way with her family by her side, she was 86. Born in South Bend, Indiana she is the beloved wife of the late, Joseph F. Hodges, Jr. and loving mother of Andrew Hodges (Terri) and Susan Gabrione (Mark) and sister of James Ketchen (Jeanne). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Andrew Hodges, Jr., James Gabrione, Matthew Gabrione, Trista Hodges and Trace Hodges and her nephew, Michael Ketchen. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:30 p.m. at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 4650 N. Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064. Private burial services are planned. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Mrs. Hodges to the Boca Care Center of Trustbridge Hospice Foundation care of the Boca Care Center or at: https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/ Online condolences may be made at: www.HorizonFuneralCremation.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.