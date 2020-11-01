Brilliant, beautiful, and feisty, Shirley R. Smith, 97, died at home on October 18, 2020. She is now reunited with her late husband Jerome (Jerry) Smith (1917-1968), parents Anna and Max Zinn, brother Stanley, cousin Elinor, and her dear Aunt Helen. Shirley was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. The family relocated to Miami in 1965.
Shirley leaves behind her children, Brian Smith and wife Karen of Knoxville, TN, Meredith Ray and husband John of Augusta, GA, Lanny Smith and wife Sharman of Nashville, TN, and Stacey Smith and partner, Howard Singer of Rye, NH; grandchildren, Jason, Elliot, Jordan, Shanti, Jacob, Alexandra, Jeremy; and five great-grandchildren.
Shirley spent her career working in the Miami-Dade judicial system. During her tenure in the Dade County State's Attorney Office, working for both Richard Gerstein and Janet Reno, she trained a legion of young lawyers. She went on to become a Judicial Assistant for then Judge Richard Hickey and Judge Edwin Newbold. Later, as an arbitrator for the Small Business Administration, she received recognition as "Arbitrator of the Year" in 1998. She traveled extensively and turned that experience into a third career as an advisor and agent for other adventurous travelers.
A virtual memorial service will be held in her honor. If you would like to attend, please email "shirleysmemorialservice@gmail.com" for further information. Shirley will be buried in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, NY with her parents next spring. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to a children's charity of your choice
in her honor.