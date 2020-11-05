Shirley Stein Horowitz of Pittsburgh, PA and Boynton Beach, FL., died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Max "Mickey" Horowitz and son Ira Horowitz. Shirley was loved greatly by her family and was the mother of Sondra (Philip) Gefsky, Lou (Harold) Dunn and the late Ira (Joan) Horowitz. Cherished grandmother of Rachel (Bill), Lisa (Jason), Brandon (Leanne), Adam and Brett. Great-grandmother of Jacob and Nathan. Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at GLICK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Boca Raton, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to your favorite charity
.