1/
Shirley Stein Horowitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Stein Horowitz of Pittsburgh, PA and Boynton Beach, FL., died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Max "Mickey" Horowitz and son Ira Horowitz. Shirley was loved greatly by her family and was the mother of Sondra (Philip) Gefsky, Lou (Harold) Dunn and the late Ira (Joan) Horowitz. Cherished grandmother of Rachel (Bill), Lisa (Jason), Brandon (Leanne), Adam and Brett. Great-grandmother of Jacob and Nathan. Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at GLICK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Boca Raton, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-1880
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glick Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
So sorry for your lost
Condolences to the family. She was a special lady
Addie Charlton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved