Home

POWERED BY

Shirley V. Ruma York

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley V. Ruma York Obituary
Shirley V Ruma York was born in Taunton Massachusetts on 7/30/1934. Shirley went to see the Lord on March 10,2020.

She is survived by her beloved children; son Stephen and daughter Nancy. Grandchildren Stephen , David , Joseph, Michael and Mathew. Great grandchildren, Stephen, Jennley, Christian, Trinity, great - great grandchildren Joseph Jr. and Mila. Sister Lorraine.

Services will be held at Fred Hunters of Hollywood

Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 5-7pm.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -