Shirley V Ruma York was born in Taunton Massachusetts on 7/30/1934. Shirley went to see the Lord on March 10,2020.
She is survived by her beloved children; son Stephen and daughter Nancy. Grandchildren Stephen , David , Joseph, Michael and Mathew. Great grandchildren, Stephen, Jennley, Christian, Trinity, great - great grandchildren Joseph Jr. and Mila. Sister Lorraine.
Services will be held at Fred Hunters of Hollywood
Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 5-7pm.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 18, 2020