Levick
Shirley W.
Resident of Lake Worth, FL, previously from Elkins Park Pennsylvania passed away on February 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Allan M. Levick. She will be deeply missed by her children, Marlene Levick (Ora Sue McKinnon), Gail Berman (Bruce), Honey Bronson (Daniel). She was cherished by her grandchildren, Jennifer Robins (Douglas), Benjamin Bronson (Alison), Sarah Bronson and Aaron Berman.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 3rd at 12:00 PM. IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches
Donations may be made to Hadassah or the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2020