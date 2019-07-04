|
|
1929 - 2019
Our man of steel.
Volumes could be written about his many, many achievements in one lifetime. Suffice to say that everyone and everything was richer for his touch. Our world has lost an exceptional human soul. For those of us who loved him deeply, our hearts will be full of joy in his everlasting memory.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 2:00 PM
Beth David Memorial Gardens / Levitt Weinstein Funeral Home & Cemetery
3201 N 72nd Ave
Hollywood, FL 33024
Following the service the family will be receiving guests from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at
L'Hermitage
3200 N. Ocean Blvd.
Ocean Room
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 4, 2019