Sid Greenspan Obituary
1929 - 2019

Our man of steel.

Volumes could be written about his many, many achievements in one lifetime. Suffice to say that everyone and everything was richer for his touch. Our world has lost an exceptional human soul. For those of us who loved him deeply, our hearts will be full of joy in his everlasting memory.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 2:00 PM

Beth David Memorial Gardens / Levitt Weinstein Funeral Home & Cemetery

3201 N 72nd Ave

Hollywood, FL 33024

Following the service the family will be receiving guests from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at

L'Hermitage

3200 N. Ocean Blvd.

Ocean Room

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 4, 2019
