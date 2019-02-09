|
When Sid Kay passed in the wee hours of January 19th 2019, his community mourned. Lost to them was his great sense of humor which made for the heartiest laughter. (His Wednesday night buddies cried in their beer from his wit). Sid's children, Karen, Kathy, and Ken sought his wisdom and strength up until the end. Their lives were truly uplifted by the closeness and love they shared. Amongst so many left behind were his brother Milton, his children Karen, Kathy, and Ken (Angela), beautiful grandchildren, nieces Patti and Lexi, then Linda (John), Bob (Annette), and his gal pal, Martha. We are so lucky to have had him with us for 92 years.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019