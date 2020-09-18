1/
Rabbi Sidney David Shanken
Rabbi Sidney David Shanken died of complications from cancer early Wednesday morning in his home in Boynton Beach, Florida. He was 98 years old. His wife, Gloria Shanken, was at his side.

Rabbi Shanken, ordained at the Jewish Institute of Religion (now HUCJIR), was a decorated bombardier navigator of World War II, a committed civil rights freedom rider, a dynamic pulpit rabbi for Cranford New Jersey's Temple Beth-El over 20 years. A strong Zionist, Rabbi Shanken was a graduate of Israel's guide school, a volunteer worker in the Har-El Project, a history teacher at the Goldstein Village in Jerusalem, and, with his wife Gloria, a community organizer in Arad.

He is survived by his children and step-children, Zev, Levia, Marcy and Marc; his grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Ezra, Miriam, Stacy and Eric; and great grandchildren, Matan, Elie, and Lior.

Funeral will be graveside. Friday, September 18 12:15 PM Eternal Light Memorial Gardens 11520 State Road 7 North Boynton Beach, FL

Due to Friday being Erev Rosh Ha-Shanah and due to Covid19 precautions, details concerning shiva, minyan and other traditional customs of mourning will be provided shortly.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 18, 2020.
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Eternal Light Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum Chapel
Eternal Light Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum Chapel
11520 State Road 7
Boynton Beach, FL 33472
