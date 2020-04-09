Home

Sidney M. Ziring

Sidney M. Ziring Obituary
Sidney Martin Ziring, WWII Veteran, age 98 of Boca Raton, Florida passed away on March 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria; loving father of Stephanie Norych and Gwen Campbell; cherished grandfather of Jessica, Andrew, Justin (Ashleigh), Matthew (Brielle) and Kristine (Joey); Great -grandfather of Addyson, Collin, Ivy, Hunter, Jax, Jonah, Oliver, Jewel, Violet and Sunny. Mr. Ziring, was born in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from NYU He served in the US Army with G Company, 222nd Infantry and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a POW and was awarded the Purple Heart and the French Legion of Honor Medal
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2020
