Sidney Margulies

94 Years Old Passed 7-13-20
Sid had a goal. He wanted to live to be 100. He was so motivated: PT 3 times weekly with 2 lb weights on ankles during 45 minute sessions
Sid beat the odds several times in past years. His kids called him a Timex watch: Takes a licking and keeps on ticking.
The deadly virus had other plans. Sid passed away tragically at Delray Hospital.
Born to Max Margulies & Helen Warwick in Chester, PA
Enlisted in Navy 2/16/44. On the battleship USS Nevada Honorbly discharged 5/7/46
Graduated medical school 10/31/53. Family Physician for 56 years. Second opinion doc for the rest of his life!
Pre-deceased by Millicent (wife). Sid was loving father to Jerry (Amy) Margulies and Gail (Mike Serey)
Adoring Grandfather to Alison (Lee) Garber) Matt (Honglei) Margulies Jake Serey and Tyler Margulies
Proud Great Grandfather to Milly & Max
Partner to Elaine Simes.
Devoted to Robert (Sarah) Blitzer Jackie (Larry) Rome. Jasmin Valerie & Rachel knew Doc-kie as their only grandfather.
He embraced Elaine's very large extended family
Beyond relatives Sid touched the lives of thousands. His dedication to those he loved knew no limits. He shot his age at 72, played bridge like a champion and at Gin his nickname was Nocknischt. He traveled the world in his well earned retirement.
Sid was buried on 7/19/20 at Ohev Sholom, Wallingford, PA
A celebration of Sid will be held once the many challenges we have in our lives return to a new normal.
Donations to charity of your choice
.