1/1
Sidney Margulies
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sidney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
94 Years Old Passed 7-13-20

Sid had a goal. He wanted to live to be 100. He was so motivated: PT 3 times weekly with 2 lb weights on ankles during 45 minute sessions

Sid beat the odds several times in past years. His kids called him a Timex watch: Takes a licking and keeps on ticking.

The deadly virus had other plans. Sid passed away tragically at Delray Hospital.

Born to Max Margulies & Helen Warwick in Chester, PA

Enlisted in Navy 2/16/44. On the battleship USS Nevada Honorbly discharged 5/7/46

Graduated medical school 10/31/53. Family Physician for 56 years. Second opinion doc for the rest of his life!

Pre-deceased by Millicent (wife). Sid was loving father to Jerry (Amy) Margulies and Gail (Mike Serey)

Adoring Grandfather to Alison (Lee) Garber) Matt (Honglei) Margulies Jake Serey and Tyler Margulies

Proud Great Grandfather to Milly & Max

Partner to Elaine Simes.

Devoted to Robert (Sarah) Blitzer Jackie (Larry) Rome. Jasmin Valerie & Rachel knew Doc-kie as their only grandfather.

He embraced Elaine's very large extended family

Beyond relatives Sid touched the lives of thousands. His dedication to those he loved knew no limits. He shot his age at 72, played bridge like a champion and at Gin his nickname was Nocknischt. He traveled the world in his well earned retirement.

Sid was buried on 7/19/20 at Ohev Sholom, Wallingford, PA

A celebration of Sid will be held once the many challenges we have in our lives return to a new normal.

Donations to charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Elaine and family,
We are so sorry to hear about your families loss. Alan and I send our deepest condolences. What beautiful memories that will live on forever in your hearts. Pam and Alan Rome
Pam Rome
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved