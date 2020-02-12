|
Simone J. Melanson, 97, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL. She was born in St-Lambert-De-Levis, Quebec, Canada. She had a calming demeanor and a smile for everyone. She will be missed by her beloved husband George, loving daughter Francine Melanson-Rose, son-in-law Richard Rose and her caring son Ronald Melanson. Simone is also survived by her sisters: Yvette Lacelle, Janine Gallup, and Marguerite Morin S.R. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 15 at Glick Family Funeral Home (561-672-1880) in Boca Raton. In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to Hospice by the Sea Care Center (561-395-5031) in Boca Raton in memory of Simone Melanson.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 12, 2020