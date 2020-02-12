Home

Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-1880
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Simone Julienne Melanson

Simone Julienne Melanson Obituary
Simone J. Melanson, 97, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL. She was born in St-Lambert-De-Levis, Quebec, Canada. She had a calming demeanor and a smile for everyone. She will be missed by her beloved husband George, loving daughter Francine Melanson-Rose, son-in-law Richard Rose and her caring son Ronald Melanson. Simone is also survived by her sisters: Yvette Lacelle, Janine Gallup, and Marguerite Morin S.R. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 15 at Glick Family Funeral Home (561-672-1880) in Boca Raton. In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to Hospice by the Sea Care Center (561-395-5031) in Boca Raton in memory of Simone Melanson.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 12, 2020
