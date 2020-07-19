1/1
Solon William "Toby" Bacas
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Solon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Hollywood, FL passed away peacefully June 25, rejoining Tulla on what would have been their 59th wedding anniversary. Born in Washington, D.C. April 6, 1925 to William and Elaine Bacas. Served his country in the Army Air Corp as a radio operator during WWII. Graduated from the University of Miami and remained a loyal Hurricane until the end. Started his pool business and was affectionately known as "Toby the Pool Man". In 1961 he met and married his Greek Goddess, Tulla. Blessed with three children – Sia Langum (Ladd), Billy Bacas, and Alexa Geyer (Mark), and two grandchildren, Alexa Jo and Gage. Also survived by loving sisters, Mimi Bacas Gianacakes and Athena B. Davies, and adoring nieces and nephews. Daddy will be remembered as fun loving, always having a sun tan and a smile, and spinning a great story! He loved flying, road trips, cats, WWII history, the Keys, and his "Sweetie" of the last 6 years, Kathy. No celebration is planned at this time. Donations in Toby's honor can be made to The American Legion.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
You were greatly admired and will forever be missed. Terri Haines
Terri Haines
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved