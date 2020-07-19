of Hollywood, FL passed away peacefully June 25, rejoining Tulla on what would have been their 59th wedding anniversary. Born in Washington, D.C. April 6, 1925 to William and Elaine Bacas. Served his country in the Army Air Corp as a radio operator during WWII. Graduated from the University of Miami and remained a loyal Hurricane until the end. Started his pool business and was affectionately known as "Toby the Pool Man". In 1961 he met and married his Greek Goddess, Tulla. Blessed with three children – Sia Langum (Ladd), Billy Bacas, and Alexa Geyer (Mark), and two grandchildren, Alexa Jo and Gage. Also survived by loving sisters, Mimi Bacas Gianacakes and Athena B. Davies, and adoring nieces and nephews. Daddy will be remembered as fun loving, always having a sun tan and a smile, and spinning a great story! He loved flying, road trips, cats, WWII history, the Keys, and his "Sweetie" of the last 6 years, Kathy. No celebration is planned at this time. Donations in Toby's honor can be made to The American Legion.



