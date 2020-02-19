|
|
Sonia Jean Aftel Sifen, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt, died peacefully in her sleep on February 17, 2020, at the age of 91, surrounded by loved ones. Sonia is preceded by loving husband Paul Sifen. She is survived by her children, Ron (and Lois) Sifen, Phyllis (and Fred) Turner, Reid (and Debra) Sifen, and Marty Sifen. She is survived by 7 grandchildren; Erica (Zack), Scott, Shaina, Menachem, Meir, Lindsay, and Melanie, and 3 great-grandchildren, Sasha, Aaron, and Zoe, and significant other Lee Kritzer. Sonia was born on November 16, 1928 in Norfolk, VA to the late Sam and Emma Aftel. She studied at The College of William & Mary and after marrying the love of her life in 1948 devoted her life to being a loving and caring role model to family, friends and Jewish community, serving in many volunteer roles as well as working with the family business. In 1955, Sonia and Paul moved from Franklin, VA to Griffin, GA where they opened a business and by 1960 they had joined the Ahavath Achim synagogue and moved to Atlanta. Sonia was active in the community, and was a past president of her Hadassah chapter. Sonia most enjoyed family. She enjoyed her active Jewish social work as well as tennis, mah-jong, and bridge. She will be deeply missed by friends and family far and wide. A funeral service is planned for 11:00 AM on February 20 at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt.Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Contributions can be made to The William Breman Jewish Home. Family and friends are welcome to join the Sifen family for the shiva meal immediately following the service at Temple Sinai in Sandy Springs, Georgia. 5645 Dupree Dr NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30327.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2020