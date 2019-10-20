|
|
Sonia Levey of Westin, FL was born on January 3rd, 1931 to Mr. and Mrs. Isidore and Fannie Beck, residents of Brooklyn, NY. Sonny passed away peacefully in Orlando, FL on the morning of October 17, 2019. She was widowed by Ronald W. Levey to whom she was married for forty-five years. Sonny had a joyous and loving spirit, and was known as "The Queen of Hugs". She brought a smile to the face of all. She dedicated her retirement years to serving her public library, assuring that she was surrounded by what she loved, people and books.
Sonny is survived by her oldest daughter Laura Anne, her husband Edward and her two daughters Jaime and Shannon. Also by her second daughter Karen Susan, her husband Richard and their two children Donovan and Erica.
Sonia will be buried at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Glendale, Queens at 11am, Sunday, October 20, 2019.
If you would like to make a contribution to an organization dear to her, please send donations payable to The West Friends of the Library, Broward County Library, Westin Branch, 4205 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston, FL 33332. Noted as in Memoriam of Sonia R. Levey.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019