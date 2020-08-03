1/1
Sophia Tendrich Englander
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on July 24, 1924, in Atlanta, Georgia to Bessie and Joseph Tendrich, as a child, Sophia Tendrich moved with her family to Miami and was both part of a pioneer Dade County family and matriarch of a Miami Beach family committed to public service. Still the "youngster" at 96, she passed away peacefully July 31 after goodbyes from her six children. She joins Malvin Englander, her husband of 72 years, in a heaven that has a band playing "Stardust" 24 hours a day. What a life! A loving wife and proud mother, she was also a tireless politician, an accomplished artist, and a successful real estate broker. Sophia served as the elected Dade County Democratic State Committeewoman for more than 20 years, fighting for voting rights for the military and college students. She and Mal were frequent travelers, enjoying cultures and cuisine throughout the world. After 49 years of raising and educating her children, she was determined to complete her education and returned to the University of Miami and graduated at age 68. Two years later, she won a major poker tournament, winning a coveted champion jacket. Soon after, she was named the Miami Dolphins SuperFan by VISA. She is survived by her daughters: Broward County Commissioner Nicki (Judge Mel) Grossman, Donna (Mark) Fleishman, Judge Patti Englander Henning, Tobie (Gary) Bagliebter, Marla (John) Carroll and Joe (Chantal) Englander. She was predeceased by son-in-law, Jon Henning. Her memory will remain a blessing to her 10 grandchildren: Brenna Grossman (Stephen) Smisek, Lissa Grossman (Billy) Comess, Tracee Grossman (Cullen) Evans, Marissa Fleishman (Sam) Rosenbloom, Alyssa Henning, David Henning, Jessica Bagliebter, John Carroll, Zoe Englander and Justin Englander. She was the adored great-grandmother of 10 very lucky boys and girls who will all greatly miss the "Bobby" they love. She leaves nieces, nephews, two sisters-in-law, and many cousins to cherish her memory. The family is grateful to Nilza Siquerra and Antoinette Quintyne, who were more longtime dear friends than caregivers. Her beauty, grace, style, humor and tremendous dignity will be our forever memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, Georgia 30047, www.lbda.org, or your favorite charity. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levitt Weinstein Chapel
18840 W. Dixie Hwy
North Miami Beach, FL 33180
305-932-2700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Levitt Weinstein Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved