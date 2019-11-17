Home

POWERED BY

Services
J A Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Westerheim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie Westerheim


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophie Westerheim Obituary
Sophie Westerheim (née Tonnesen Ostebrod), beloved wife of the late Ole B. Westerheim passed away peacefully at home in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday, November 11, 2019. She was 92.

Sophie was born on October 2, 1927, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey while her parents were travelling in the U.S . She was a daughter of the late Captain Tollak and Tora Tonnesen (née Torgersen) of Egeroy, Norway.

Sophie grew up on the island of Egeroy, Norway, where she was an excellent student and survived the German occupation during World War II. She met her husband Ole in Stavanger, Norway while he was stationed there with the Norwegian Air Force. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage until his death in 2016.

Sophie and Ole moved to Vasteras, Sweden and then to Yorktown Heights, New York where they raised their family. Ole's career as an electrical engineer moved them to Waukesha, Wisconsin, Wescosville, Pennsylvania, and later to Coral Springs, Florida where they retired and spent 25 years prior to Sophie moving to Acton three and a half years ago to be closer to her daughter and her family.

Sophie worked many years for various companies in accounting and bookkeeping roles.

Wherever they lived Sophie was active in the Newcomers Club. Sophie enjoyed socializing, bridge and other card games, bowling, music, gardening, and being near the sea.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Ove Westerheim and Gretchen Lowe of McLean, VA, Ann Westerheim and William Kazman of Westford, MA; five grandchildren, Owen, Katie, Siri, Hanna, and Maxwell; a brother and sister-in-law, Tonnes and Pauline Tonnessen of Brooklyn, NY, Egeroy, Norway, and Lillehammer, Norway; a sister Tordis Haugerud of Jessheim and Egeroy, Norway; and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Birgit Jorstad.

It being her request, funeral services will be private. For condolences, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J A Healy Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -