Dr. Sreekumar Kottoor, fondly known as Kumar, age 70, resided in Coral Springs, Florida peacefully departed this earthly world on July 2, 2019 at home with close family.



He was born 1/1/1949 in Quilon, India. He attended Armed Forces Medical College in Poona, India. Living the American dream, he arrived in the winter of 1973 and did medical residency in Chicago,IL followed by Pittsburg,PA and Philadelphia, PA. He married Rita Menon in 1976 and had one daughter Anjana. Soon after, they left Pennsylvania and resided in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and have always remained in South Florida. Dr. Kottoor acquired his medical practice in Pompano Beach where he continued to work until his sudden retirement in 2005 following a stroke. He was a highly engaged physician in the North Broward District specifically Imperial Point. Additionally, he was Medical Director for Hospicecare of Southeast Florida. Dr. Kottoor loved life and practicing medicine. He has touched and helped many people throughout his life. He was an avid, competitive tennis player. He enjoyed traveling and took mindful care to plan amazing trips. He created a foundation and lasting legacy for his family in a country he loved. Kumar is survived by his loving wife Rita, daughter Anjana her husband Scott Tulloch and his twin grandsons Arjun and Sanjay. He will always be loved and missed. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 4, 2019