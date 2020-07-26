Stanley Christopher Brown passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the age of 78. His family was at his side. Stan was born on September 13, 1942 in New Bedford, MA. He received a bachelor's degree from Duke University in 1964 and earned a Master of Science degree in nine months from MIT in 1965.
Stan had an extraordinary talent for real estate development. At age 29, he developed Grotto Bay, then the sixth largest resort in Bermuda. As a member of the senior team at Radice Corporation, he focused on large scale residential developments before starting his own firm, Stan Brown Associates, that in 6 years, developed 13 commercial properties. A caring community leader, Stan chaired the new Northwest Progresso/Flagler CRA Advisory and brought in $45 million to revitalize the 1,400-acre northwest area of Fort Lauderdale. As chairman of the first Urban Land Institute Publications Committee, he initiated a model of paid advertising, which grew into Urban Land Magazine, the flagship publication of the organization.
Stan had a passion for sailing, with many of his favorite memories created with friends and family on the water.
Stan is survived by his four children, Christopher Brown (Lee), Ann Brown, Courtney LaDuke (Joe) and Matthew Brown, former wives Katherine Koch and Sharron Brown, brother Alan Brown (Alice), sister Janice Estes, and granddaughter Savannah LaDuke.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation at trustbridgefoundation.org
.