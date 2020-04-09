|
Stanley Jack Saltz died on April 6 at the age of 94. Stanley was born September 25, 1925, in the Bronx. He was a decorated World War II veteran, having served in the 75th Combat Infantry Division. He saw action in the Battle of the Bulge and engaged in close fire and hand-to-hand combat with German troops and the Nazi Waffen SS. He was with the first US infantry troops that liberated the Dachau Concentration Camp. In recognition of his valiant service, Stanley was awarded two Bronze Star Medals, both in 1945. He was also decorated by the French government with the "French National Order of the Legion of Honor." Stanley enjoyed speaking of his military service to all who approached him, as he was never without his 75th Infantry Division cap.
Following his service, Stanley worked as the food service director for the Jewish Theological Seminary. He married his wife of 69 years, Gloria, in 1950. They met on a blind date, and he was instantly smitten. They raised their two children, Abby and Ricky, in the Bronx, and then relocated to Florida.
Stanley's passions were his family, followed distantly by golf, woodworking, and outrageously spicy food. He crafted toys for his children and grandchildren, who were the most important thing to him. Stanley also donated toys to charity, ensuring that other children enjoyed his work as well.
Stanley's children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He kept hundreds of photographs of his family around his home and never missed an opportunity to brag about them. He is survived by his children, as well as his son-in-law Mark and his daughter-in-law Rose Anne. He is survived as well by his grandchildren Zach and his wife Jennifer, Eric and his fiancée Alyssa, Alison, and Amanda and her husband Jim. He would have become a great-grandfather this August and he will be terribly missed.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no service currently scheduled. The family will hold a service in safer times.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2020