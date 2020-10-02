1/1
Stella Warren
My loving wife, Stella Warren, went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2020. Stella was born in Colombia, South America. I met Stella 53 years ago in Springfield, Mass. where I was born. We celebrated 51 years of marriage April 25, 2020. We had two children, Lawrence Warren, Jr. (Larry), Carie Ann Warren; two granddaughters, Madison Warren, Brooke Perrigo; daughter-in-law, Nicole Warren; son-in-law, Paul Perrigo; also sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and nieces and nephews. Stella (means "star" in Spanish) will become a Heavenly Angel as she was my Earth Angel. God Bless My Love, Rest in Peace. Your loving husband, Larry, Sr.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2020.
October 1, 2020
A wonderful person and a great spouse and mother.Will be missed by all and not forgotten.
Thomas Aronne
Friend
