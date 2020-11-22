Stephen Caruso, formerly of Pembroke Pines, passed away Friday November 13, 2020 in Panama City, Florida, with his wife at his side. He was a loving son, beloved husband, devoted father, cherished "Pop Pop", dedicated coach and mentor. The service, through Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Home, will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 11:00 A.M. Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery- North Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.