Born August 6, 1945 in Marquette, Michigan. Passed away March 20 2019 in Pompano Beach, Florida. He is survived by wife, Maureen Clanahan, sisters Janet (Dale) Trumble, Diana (Randolph) Webster, Dorothy (Donald) Hoopingarner, stepdaughter Kami Murphy (formerly Grigsby), loving long term partner Tari Smith (formerly Grigsby), and many nieces and nephews. Stephen graduated from East Lansing High School, class of 1963 and studied at Lansing Community College. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennie and Dorothy Clanahan and brother David Clanahan. Stephen loved the ocean, and had a lifelong passion for cars. He was in sales at Williams Mercedes/BMW/Porsche in East Lansing, Michigan, and was the sales manager for Alpine Motors Jaguar, and Holman BMW for Fort Lauderdale Imports. He served in the US Army from 1965 to 1967. He was laid to rest in the South Florida National Veterans' Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida, followed by a private family service. Donations in his memory may be made to the Neptune Society.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019
