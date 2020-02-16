|
Born 6-17-38 and died 4-16-19, age 80.
Steve
Lead by example throughout his lifetime.
Loyal to his ideals, his family, his friends.
Loved his family and friends without exception.
Lived to help others always, "Paid it forward."
Left us all too soon and with a hole in our hearts that only time and our memories can begin to heal.
Steve is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen M. Bier; two adult sons, Stephen G. Bier, Jr., and William D. Bier; three daughters-in-law Lee, Isabella and Melissa; two grandchildren, James M. Bier and Amanda P. Bier; a sister Mary B. Wilson; and a brother Michael J. Bier; and many beloved cousins, nephews and nieces and their progeny.
Steve was a member of the Neptune Society and will be put to rest in his beloved Sea.
Good-bye Steve – Light the Universe as only you can accomplish.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020