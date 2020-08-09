Stephen Gerard Waltz
May 20, 1957 – July 25, 2020
It is with deep sorrow we share that Stephen (Steve) Gerard Waltz passed away July 26, 2020. Stephen was born May 20, 1957 in Maryland. He lived in Maryland until moving to Broward County in 2005. He is survived by his wife Catherine Waltz, his son Justin Waltz of St. Petersburg, his brother Jerome (Jerry) Waltz of Pompano Beach, his brother Philip Waltz of Berlin, Maryland and his sister Suzann Sutton of Annapolis, Maryland.
Steve had extraordinary talent for food service. He was an avid chef and after moving to Oakland Park, he became very successful as a food service design consultant for Cini-Little Foodservice International, Inc. He was lead designer for the Universal Studio Theme Park in China.
Stephen enjoyed sailing, cooking, sky diving, wood working, basketball and tail gaiting at the Miami Hurricanes football games. He was the ultimate host for family gatherings. Steve was kind, fun to be around and had a compassionate heart. He is loved by many and will be truly missed.
A celebration of Stephen's life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.